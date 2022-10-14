CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
CarParts.com Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 8,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,219. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 2.39.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
Read More
