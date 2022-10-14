Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

CARR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,519,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 56.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $738,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

