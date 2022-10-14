Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CARV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,108. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.