Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the September 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CADNF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cascades Stock Performance

CADNF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Further Reading

