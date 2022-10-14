Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 2,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

