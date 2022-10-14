Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.
Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 2,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
