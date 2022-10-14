Casper Trading Down 0.8% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $365.07 million and $13.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.95 or 0.27517669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,215,061,520 coins and its circulating supply is 10,422,174,799 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,214,089,017 with 10,421,271,050 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03595002 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,932,330.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

