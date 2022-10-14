CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTT opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

