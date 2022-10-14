Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 973.3% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.65 target price for the company.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF opened at 0.49 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.90.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

