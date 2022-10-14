CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,794,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CBDL stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,109,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,186,535. CBD Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get CBD Life Sciences alerts:

About CBD Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.