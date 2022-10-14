CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.29

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 405367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

