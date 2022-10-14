Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

