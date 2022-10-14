Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

CNC stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,277,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,427,000 after buying an additional 115,150 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

