CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.