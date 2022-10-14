Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.08. 178,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,972. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

