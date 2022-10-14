Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

