Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.55. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 157,970 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,607,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

