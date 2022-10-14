Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.22. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

