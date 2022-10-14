Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 4,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 618,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.