CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.04

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.04 and traded as low as $20.55. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 3,186 shares.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $5,548,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

