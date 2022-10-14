Chainbing (CBG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $610,626.00

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $610,626.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00012421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.13 or 0.27796805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

