Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $609,418.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00013392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.37 or 0.27583633 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

