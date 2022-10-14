CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 113,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 49,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

