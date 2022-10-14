Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after buying an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $196.99. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.