Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.