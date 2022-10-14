Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 3.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.78. 3,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,206. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day moving average of $178.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

