Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $475.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $549.44.

CHTR traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $322.77. The company had a trading volume of 95,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,718. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $739.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

