Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Trading Up 60.2 %

CADMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

About Chemesis International

(Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.