Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International Trading Up 60.2 %
CADMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About Chemesis International
See Also
