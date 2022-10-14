ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

ChemoCentryx stock remained flat at $51.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,434. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 million. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,373.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,760 shares of company stock worth $10,749,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.