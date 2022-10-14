Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

