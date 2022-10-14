Chia (XCH) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Chia (XCH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $31.19 or 0.00162346 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $167.25 million and $4.10 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,362,352 coins and its circulating supply is 5,362,774 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

