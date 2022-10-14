Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $251.22 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.19 or 0.27631172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010792 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

