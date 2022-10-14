Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIM. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 119,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,927. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.