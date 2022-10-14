Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIM. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 119,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,927. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.