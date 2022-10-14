Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,144. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

