Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.
Chimerix Stock Performance
Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,144. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix
In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
