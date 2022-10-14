China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5232 per share on Thursday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from China Jinmao Holdings Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance
OTC:FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $16.24.
About China Jinmao Holdings Group
