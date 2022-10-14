Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.90

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Chorus Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.
Chorus Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.6212 dividend. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

