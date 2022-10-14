Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 804.5% in September

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 804.5% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHYHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

