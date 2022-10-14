Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,218 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,107,200.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $123,086.04.

On Friday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 647 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $56,903.65.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $460,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. 186,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,452. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 21.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 827.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 5.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

