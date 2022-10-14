Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.79. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.