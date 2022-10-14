Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for about 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of Churchill Downs worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $197.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.