Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,979. The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.60. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

