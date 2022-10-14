Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $9.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

