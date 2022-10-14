Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,665. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,084.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

