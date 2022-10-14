CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CITIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Friday. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293. CITIC has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

