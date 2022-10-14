Citigroup Cuts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock remained flat at $2.29 during trading hours on Friday. 36,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 2,401,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after buying an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.