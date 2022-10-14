Citigroup Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $23.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Vontier Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $17.43 on Monday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

