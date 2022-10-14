Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

