Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is SG Americas Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $86,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,876,700. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

