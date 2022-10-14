Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Performance

PROK opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. ProKidney has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $11.98.

About ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

