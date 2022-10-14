Citigroup Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $19.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 456,913 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $6,505,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.