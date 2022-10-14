Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

